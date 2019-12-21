French telco Orange convicted over suicides

French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of "moral harassment" that prompted a spate of suicides during a restructuring at the company in the late 2000s, a court ruled on Friday. The court sentenced Lombard to a year in jail, of which eight months was suspended, and a 15,000 euros ($16,680.00) fine in a landmark ruling.





The traumatic episode of workers' deaths at the company, then known as France Telecom, in the late 2000s, led to deep soul-searching over corporate culture in France.





The court also found Orange guilty of the same charge, and fined it 75,000 euros. The guilty verdict against Lombard and the company will reverberate in French and European boardrooms as it sets a precedent for big business and could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.





Orange has previously acknowledged the suffering expressed by victims and recognized there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.





Prosecutors argued that some of the methods employed in a deep restructuring of the company, then known as France Telecom, after privatization triggered a wave of suicides. Orange has said it acknowledges the suffering expressed by victims and recognizes there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Lombard, 77, had denied wrongdoing.





Three other former Orange executives also accused of "moral harassment" have also denied responsibility. The executives said the restructuring plan was an economic necessity.







The former telecoms monopoly used the last day of the trial in July to offer compensation to victims and relatives of those who died. The presiding judge estimated that claims for compensation so far amounted to about 2 million euros ($2.25 million).





---Didier Lombard



Leave Your Comments