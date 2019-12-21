UK names Bailey to lead BoE through Brexit

Andrew Bailey

Britain's new government named Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England boss on Friday, entrusting one of the City of London's most experienced regulators with steering the world's fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit.





Bailey worked for 30 years at the BoE, where he was central to efforts to shore up the British banking system during the global financial crisis. In 2016 he moved to his current role running the Financial Conduct Authority, which is responsible for cracking down on financial misconduct.





"Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field," finance minister Sajid Javid told reporters. "He is the right person to lead the Bank as we forge a new future outside the EU and level-up opportunity across the country."





Bailey, 60, said in a statement that he was honored to take over from Mark Carney as head of the BoE "particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the European Union."





Britain had delayed naming Carney's successor since last year with the country focused on Brexit - the impact of which remains a big challenge for the central bank - and on an election emphatically won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.





Javid said Bailey would serve an eight-year term as governor starting on March 16. Carney has agreed to delay his departure to March 15 from a previously scheduled date of Jan. 31. Bailey's role in containing the 2008-09 near-meltdown of the financial sector means he is a familiar face to top officials at the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.





"When he was in the room you were confident you had someone who was worth listening to and, importantly, also had the solution to what the problem might be," a former official involved in tackling the crisis said, speaking on condition of anonymity.





---Reuters, London



