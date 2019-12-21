Tom Holland says yes To 'Spies In Disguise'





Actor Tom Holland says he got attracted towards the animation action-comedy 'Spies In Disguise' because of the endearing qualities of his role, and his will to make everyone happy and positive.





'Spies In Disguise' is about superspy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), as they team up to save the world amid chaos, even as Walter turns Lance into a bird. "Walter is a really happy go lucky kid. He's really positive; he's really excited about using his brain for good and to make a difference in his workplace.





And then he's really excited by the idea of a challenge and a mission and going into the field. But what's most endearing about him is that he's trying to change The Agency's way of thinking and instead of blowing people up and killing people he's trying to make everyone be happy and positive and safe. So it's quite nice," Holland said.





