Lucky mascot Aparshakti





Aparshakti Khurana seems to be the lucky mascot for filmmakers who are doing films with a big star cast, and junior Khurana invariably seems to find his way into many such projects.





Having made a grand entry with 'Dangal', Khurana has also had success with 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Pati Patni Aur Who'. The actor has been giving his illustrious brother Ayushmann a run for fame in the Khurana khandaan.







While Aparshakti has already signed his debut film as a hero - 'Helmet', directed by Satnam Ramani for producer Dino Morea - opposite Salman Khan, the actor credits director Mudassir Aziz for making his character Fahim Rizvi stand out in 'Pati Patni Aur Who' while Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday hogged the headlines.





"Mudassar gave me really good lines. I have hardly improvised. There were days when I was in two minds about the pitch for a couple of scenes; thank god, I was just following the director's instructions. I have been getting really good reactions from the fraternity as well as the general audience," he smiles. On the film front, Aparshakti will be next seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.







--Agencies





