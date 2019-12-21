Selena soiled her pants when going to Sheeran's concert

Selena Gomez





Singer-actress Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to popular singer Ed Sheeran concert. The "Lose You to Love Me" hit maker was on the way to watch the Sheeran in concert in California with her friends when she got caught short needing the toilet and said she "soiled my pants a bit" amid the excitement.





"Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl," she said in a chat with Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show.





Gomez said: "There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area. I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit."





"I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert," she said.





--Agecies



Leave Your Comments