Guests and visitors look at artworks on display on the opening day of the exhibition. - Collected

A two month-long group art exhibition titled 'Breaking Ground: Modern Art in Transition' has begun at the Subir Choudhury Exhibition Hall of Bengal Shilpalay in Dhanmondi of the capital.





Organized by Bengal Shilpalay, the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition took place at the gallery premises on Tuesday evening. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest, while Dhaka University Fine Art faculty Dean Professor Nisar Hossain was present as the special guest among others.





Aiming to introduce the aesthetic leanings of early practices, which led to the wave of modernism in art in this part of the world, the artworks portray the modern and pioneering vision by Bangladeshi and Indian artists.





In her speech, Riva Ganguly Das said, "The exhibition is well-thought out, well-curate and well-designed. Those who research on art and likes modernism in art, can find out the more information through the exhibition. 'Breaking Ground: Modern Art in Transition' showcases artworks of artists from both Bengals. The initiative, which is taken by Bengal Foundation to promote art of two countries, is quite remarkable."







Bengali modernism was a contextual practice drawn from the subcontinent's traditions of courtly and folk art, as well as the lessons of the various modern and contemporary creative movements from the West.





Drawing inspiration from the collection of Abul Khair, the Bengal Arts Program explores the artistic languages of the region. An array of art works was carefully selected from the collection, and included influential modernist forerunners from the nineteen thirties onwards. The exhibits aim to introduce the aesthetic leanings of early practices which led to the wave of modernism in art in Bengal.





The artists whose works are featured in this exhibition are--Aminul Islam, Gaganendranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Kazi Abdul Baset, Mohammad Kibria, Murtaja Baseer, Qayyum Chowdhury, Quamrul Hassan, Ramkinkar Baij, Rashid Choudhury, Safiuddin Ahmed, S M Sultan and Zainul Abedin.





The exhibition remains open to all till February 15, 2020 and can be visited everyday from 1pm to 8pm. The facility is closed on Sundays.

