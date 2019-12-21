Bavuma ruled out of Boxing Day Test

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England with a hip injury. Bavuma sustained a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain, as revealed by scans on Thursday, 19 December. The right-handed batsman will continue to be a part of Proteas training camp, and will participate in a rehabilitation program with the team's medical staff to get back on the field.







"Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain. A scan done yesterday confirmed a Grade 1 strain of one of the hip flexor muscles, Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra confirmed the injury. "Temba will commence his rehabilitation program with a goal of returning to play in 7 to 10 days' time."





Bavuma's replacement is likely to be named after the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA Four-Day Franchise matches, scheduled to take place over the weekend. He is one of 17 players in the South Africa squad, which consists of six uncapped players, and is led by Faf du Plessis.





