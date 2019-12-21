Qais skittles Sixers as Hobart win in BBL

Hobart Hurricanes spinner Qais Ahmad celebrates a wicket during the Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at Traeger Park on Friday. -Getty





A D'Arcy Short fifty and a four-fer for Qais Ahmad got the Hobart Hurricanes off to a winning start in the competition after a low-scoring affair on Friday.





Opening the batting, Short accounted for the bulk of the scoring on a slow pitch that didn't facilitate strokeplay. Even so, the left-hander drove the team forward to lay a good platform for the end, although a late collapse from the middle-order didn't enable that.







Hobart lost six wickets for just 23 runs in the last four overs with Tom Curran, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis doing an excellent job. Reports Cricbuzz. As it happened, even after the collapse, the total proved to be more than enough as 19-year-old Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad stole the show with figures of 4/12.







Having already run out SIxers' opener Daniel Hughes cheaply, Ahmad struck in his first over with the big wicket of Moises Henriques, and then wreaked havoc in his second over with three wickets in four balls to decimate the chase that never really threatened to get going.





From 61 for 8, the pair of Jordan Silk and Ben Manenti helped the Sixers save some face, but not a lot more than that.

Brief scores: Hobart Hurricanes 129 for 9 in 20 overs (D'Arcy Short 51; Sean Abbott 3/20) beat Sydney Sixers 104 in 18.5 overs (Josh Phillipe 24; Qais Ahmad 4/12) by 25 runs

Leave Your Comments