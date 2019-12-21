Pogba won't be sold in January: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and Paul Pogba during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. -Agency





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba "is not being sold in January" and also denied he was meeting Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland on Friday.





Midfielder Pogba's return from injury has been delayed by illness, and he is unlikely to play at Watford on Sunday. Meanwhile, reports on Friday claimed Haaland had flown from Stavanger in Norway to Manchester with his father.





But Solskjaer said the 19-year-old was "on a Christmas holiday". "I don't think he is en route here," said the 46-year-old of a player he managed when in charge of Molde. "You can't fly anywhere from Stavanger. "I can't comment on other teams' players. You get a lot of speculation."





France international Pogba was expected to return to training last week after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out since September, but he was struck down by illness and his symptoms worsened on Sunday.





--BBC



