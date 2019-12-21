Khulna make it 3 in 3 in BBPL

Khulna Tigers skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and Rilee Rossouw run between the wickets during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against Rangpur Rangers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday. -BCB

Khulna Tigers defeated Rangpur Rangers by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Rangers managed to score 137 for nine in 20 overs. Riding on Rilee Rossouw's half century (66*), Khulna scored 138/2 in 12.3 overs. Khulna made a fiery-start scoring 83 for one inside the power-play, which is now the highest total in the power-play of this BPL. Afghanistan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 37 off 22 balls featuring four sixes and one four. His aggressive batting made the chase of a low-total easier for Khulna.







Najmul Hossain Shanto failed once again as he got out after scoring one run. But it was nothing to worry about for Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna. South African batsman Rossouw came to bat at number three and left the field after ensuring victory. After the dismissal of Rahmanullah, Rossouw and Mushfiqur added 56 runs in the third wicket stand to seal the game. Mushfqiur remained unbeaten for 17 off 17 with two fours. Mustafizur Rahman and Mukidul Islam scalped one wicket each for the Rangers.





Earlier, Khulna won the toss and sent Rangers bat first. Rangers made a good start as Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad hit a couple of early boundaries. But he fell for 11 off seven with two fours. After his dismissal, Ranger lost Cameron Delport and Nadif Chowdhury in quick succession. Delport scored four while Nadif was out for a duck.





However, Mohammad Naim was firm in the wicket. He added 49 off 32 balls hitting five fours and two sixes before falling prey to a superb run-out effort by Shamsur Rahman and Mushfiqur. Besides Naim, Fazle Mahmud hit 42 off 33 and English all-rounder Lewis Gregory posted 22 off 20.







But their efforts were not enough for the Rangers to post a challenging total. National quick Shafiul Islam bagged three wickets conceding 21 runs in four overs with a maiden. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and Shahidul Islam took two wickets each. Khulna will play their next game against Sylhet Thunder today while Rangers will take on Chattogram Challengers on the same day.









