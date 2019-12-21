Sk Russel beat Uttar Baridhara

Sheikh Russel's Nigerian forward Raphael Odovin Onwrebe celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal against Uttar Baridhara on Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. -BFF





An early strike from Nigerian forward Raphael Odovin Onwrebe helped former Champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra edge past newcomers Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club 1-0 in their first Group D match of the ongoing 31st TVS Federation Cup Football Tournament at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) in the city on Friday.





The Nigerian forward netted the lone goal with a close-range right-footer, utilizing a pass from midfielder Md Abdullah in the 16th minute. Despite putting pressure on the opponents, the Sylhet outfit Sheikh Russel KC failed to widen their margin in the day's game.







The Bangladesh Champions League Runners-up Uttar Baridhara SC successfully denied all of the efforts from their mighty opponents Sheikh Russel. The Group D comprises four teams -- Sheikh Russel KC, Muktijoddha Sangsad KC, Dhaka Mohammedan SC and Uttar Baridhara SC.





