Russia blocks EPL broadcasts by Amazon's Twitch

A Russian court has blocked access to English Premier League (EPL) game broadcasts by Amazon's Twitch after Russia's Rambler media group said it would sue the video streaming service over pirate broadcasts, the TASS news agency reported.





Rambler plans to sue Twitch for 180 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) in a Russian court for what it said were 36,000 cases in which Twitch had violated its rights to broadcast the soccer games, the Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday. The Moscow District Court said it planned to hear the case on Dec, 20.





It said it had taken "interim measures" ahead of the hearing, but gave no further details. "As regards the sum of the (suit), it was proposed by external lawyers who are running this case. The sum is technical and the maximum possible. It will be altered," Gershkovich said.





---Reuters



