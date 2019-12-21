Thousands of students in the queue for e-mail password

Justus Liebig University's Public Relation Office. -File photo

Justus Liebig University of Germany faced cyber attacked on December 8. About 38000 students were stood in the queue for the new e-mail password.







As per demand of the university authority, it is necessary to identify the owner of the email holder for legal process. For this reason, it was asked to the students to stand behind the line, reports BBC.





It was mentioned that the university was gone to offline for this incident. It has been informed to the students to investigate the incident with the assistance of Research Center for Cyber Security of Germany.







The students were asked to bring their ID card at the time of collecting password. It will take five days to complete the process. The university authority has already provided 1200 pen drive and they can scan computer virus through this.



Leave Your Comments