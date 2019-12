BT sells Spanish assets to Portobello Capital

BT Tower owned by British Telecom is pictured in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. -Reuters

Britain's BT has struck a deal to sell its operations in Spain including fiber networks and data centers to Portobello Capital as part of its transformation of its international operations.







Through a wholesale agreement BT will continue to have access to the infrastructure, which provides networking services to around 600 major enterprises and generated around 230 million pounds ($295 million) of revenue in the 201819 financial year.

