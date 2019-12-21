Facebook, Messenger, Instagram users experience outages across UK





Users are reporting major Facebook outages, with a concentration of the lost services focused in the northeastern United States, alongside outages reported in the UK and California, according to Downdetector.com.







The outages began to be reported late Monday afternoon, and included complaints that the social networking site's popular messaging app, Messenger, was also experiencing difficulties, reports the Independent, a British newspaper. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, also appeared to be having difficulties, with large concentrations of disrupted services reported to Downtector.com in the northeastern United States and near London.





Users began posting on Twitter wondering about the problems reporters, with some joking that the alternate social media platform is a go-to for those impacted by previous instances where Facebook services were lost, said the newspaper.

