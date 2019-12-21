ICCIT kicks off in Dhaka

State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan addressing the inaugural ceremony of a three-day International Conference on Computer and Information Technology (ICCIT) on Wednesday on Southeast University Tejgaon campus.

A three-day long International Conference on Computer and Information Technology (ICCIT) started on Wednesday at Southeast University Tejgaon campus.





State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan inaugurated the conference while University Grant Commission (UGC) Member Professor Sazzad Hossain, the US Florida Polytechnic University Professor Mohammad H Rashid and IEEE Bangladesh Branch President Professor Selia Shahnaz were present as special guests.







University of Massachusetts Professor Mohammad A Karim presided over the function and Southeast University Vice Chancellor AFM Mafizul Islam delivered the welcome speech while Texas A&M University Professor Mohammad S Salam also addressed the program.







13 prominent researchers from the United States and Japan presented their articles. Among others, board of trustees' advisors, registrars, deans, department heads, directors, teachers and officials were also present.



