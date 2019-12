Winter clothes were distributed among more than 200 poor people in different places of Noakhali at Friday midnight. Superintendent of Noakhali police and Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Punak) distributed the warm cloth in Chowmuhani Railway Station, Maijdee Railway Station and other areas.





Among others, Noakhali police superintendent Alamgir Hossain, Punak president Tania Alamgir, additional police superintendent (Sadar circle) Abdur Rahim, were present there.

