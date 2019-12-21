UN deadline to send N Korean workers home likely unmet

North Korean workers from the Hong Chao Zhi Yi garment factory gather for a head count after shopping at a street market in the city of Hunchun in northeastern China's Jilin province, Sept. 2, 2017. -AP

North Korea stands to lose a rare legitimate source of foreign currency, worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year, if nations that employ its people as guest workers abide by a UN order to send them all home by this weekend.





Sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council in December 2017 after North Korea tested a long-range missile required member states to repatriate all North Korean workers from their territories within 24 months, a deadline that arrives Sunday.







There are no UN penalties for not following through, however, and it appears unlikely that there will be a mass exodus of the thousands of workers still believed employed in places like China and Russia. But if even half of North Korean workers were sent back home, North Korea would still suffer financially, said analyst Oh Gyeong-seob at Seoul's Korea Institute for National Unification.





In China, Russia and elsewhere, there is strong demand for cheap North Korean workers. The US State Department previously estimated there were about 100,000 North Korean workers worldwide.





---AP, South Korea



