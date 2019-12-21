China's Xi says patriotism key to Macau's success

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves his hand to guests during a cultural performance in Macau, China ,Thursday. -Reuters





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday Macau's patriotism was the most important reason for the success of its "one country, two systems" formula of governance, in remarks appearing to draw a contrast with neighboring Hong Kong.





Xi praised the gambling hub for being one of the safest cities in the world, where people "rationally" express different views. Xi was attending celebrations to mark Macau's 20th anniversary of its handover to China.





Earlier he swore in the new Macau administration led by Ho Iat-Seng. At the 20th anniversary celebrations on Friday, Chinese President Xi said Macau's "tradition of valuing unity must be preserved".







---Reuters, Hong Kong



