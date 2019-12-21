Uber Eats launches industry-first insurance program





Uber Eats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Since launching the Eats app three and a half years ago, the business has leveraged Uber's technology and logistics expertise to serve 500+ cities globally, all while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes. We believe that Uber Eats has grown to be one of the largest meal delivery platforms in the world outside of China based on gross bookings. In Bangladesh, Uber Eats was first launched in Dhaka in April 2019 and is currently present in many parts of the city.







Uber Eats, one of the world's largest food delivery platforms, has launched a first-of-its-kind, no-cost insurance program in partnership with Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd. to make delivering a safer experience for all courier partners, in line with Uber's program for its driver partners since early 2018.







Under the insurance policy provided by Pioneer Insurance, UberEats courier partners and Uber driver partners receive no cost coverage for accidental death, permanent disablement and medical treatment (in-patient and out-patient), in case of accidents while using the Uber or Uber Eats App. The coverage consists of BDT 2 lakhs for accidental death, up to BDT 2 lakhs for permanent disability and up to BDT 1 lakh for hospitalization expenses (with a sub-limit of BDT 50,000 for out-patient expenses).





Commenting on the launch Misha Ali, Uber Eats Lead, Bangladesh said, "This announcement reiterates our commitment to financially protect our courier partners and provides them peace of mind as well as the flexibility of independent work. As food delivery becomes more popular, and is embraced by more and more consumers, this first-of-its-kind insurance policy, which is being rolled out across Dhaka, will be a beacon for the rest of the industry."







Tarikur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd. said, "We are very happy to announce the insurance solution in collaboration with Uber Eats for providing financial compensation in case of accidental death, permanent disablement and medical treatments of courier partners.





Our expertise in risk understanding and knowledge of various insurance solutions has helped us to build insurance solutions that are relevant to diverse consumer needs. We believe that this policy will surely encourage Uber Eats and their courier partners and ultimate consumers will get quick service."





Leave Your Comments