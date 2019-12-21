The perfect platform for your real estate solution

If you ask anybody living in Dhaka City what is one thing they want to achieve, chances are they are going to say owning a property in the city. In fact, most city dwellers would put purchasing their own homes in their top 3 dreams list. Mr. Tariqul Islam was no different. As a hard-working service holder, he too saw the dream of buying his property in Dhaka and to his credit, he came very close to full filing it. That is until he had an unfortunate encounter which made him wonder if he is truly getting the property he so craved.







Mr. Tariqul had found the perfect property to buy in the southern part of Mirpur. It was located in a convenient location, the price was well within his means and everything seemed perfect. Until he went to finalize the deal. On the day of the finalization, Mr. Tariqul found out that he wasn't receiving the exact amount of land that he was promised. In fact, he was receiving far less than what he had paid for. Mr. Tariqul was a determined person. He did not want to compromise at all and was adamant about getting the exact amount of land he had paid for. Lucky for him, he had availed the services of Bproperty, the largest real estate marketplace of the country.







Bproperty sent in their legal team and looked to find a solution and mediate the dispute between the two parties involved. With the help of their legal team, their deed writer and everyone else involved in the company, Bproperty was able to solve this problem within 24 hours. Mr. Tariqul had received the exact amount of land he was promised and he went on to live a very happy and satisfied man, on his own property.





Cases like this are a very common occurrence in Dhaka City. Property-related problems are quite high across the entire country. This is why having someone as trustworthy as Bproperty, who not only gets the job done but also does it swiftly and efficiently, comes as a big relief for people seeking to buy properties.





Apart from providing support on property-related legal matters, Bproperty also serves as a marketplace for both property sellers and buyers. Interested parties can look for renting or buying properties online on www.bproperty.com. They can choose their preferred property from a selection of over a thousand listed properties, all with a 360-degree virtual tour.







On the other hand, sellers or tenants looking to rent out their properties can also easily enlist their homes, apartments, or rooms on the website. Gone are the days when you would have to run around from one area to another area, looking for properties under the scorching sun. Now you can do this at the comfort of your home with one simple click.





Not only that, buying and selling properties in Bangladesh can be a very strenuous process with the complex legal procedures and the mountains of paper works. With the help of Bproperty, all those are simplified. Consumers are provided with all the necessary support, starting from legal document vetting to preparing all necessary paper works and legal support till handover. Your entire experience ends up being a positive one.







Bproperty started its operations in Bangladesh in 2016, bringing a new dimension to the real estate sector of Bangladesh. Starting from the capital, Dhaka, Bproperty has expanded its services to five other cities - Chattogram, Sylhet, Narayangonj, Gazipur & Cumilla. Now a lot of people are benefitting from this tremendous real estate service.





The writer is a freelancer





---Debashis Nirab



