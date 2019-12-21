Published:  03:42 AM, 21 December 2019

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter detained

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee, along with some other members of the outfit, was detained on Friday near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, told PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. 

Police said they detained the leader and some other members of the outfit during a protest march near Shah's residence.

--AA News Desk/ PTI

