Bangladesh gets 10 medals in Robot Olympiad

Bangladesh won 10 medals in the 21st International Robot Olympiad (IRO) in Thailand on Friday.Bangladesh won a gold, two silver and six bronze medals with one technical award. In the 20th IRO, Bangladesh won a gold medal, two highly-commended medals and one technical medal that was held in the Philippines .





In the creative category (junior), Noman, Mir Wimaima Haque, Abrar Shahid Rahid bagged the gold medal. A 15-member Bangladesh team has participated in the IRO for the second time and earned great achievement.







The event started on December 16 in Chiangmai in Thailand and concluded on Friday. Earlier, Bangladesh Robot Olympiad (BDRO) has selected the team through different activation programs at 50 educational institutions of 25 districts where around 4,000 students took part. For this event, the BDRO gets ICT division, bKash and Rupali Bank as the sponsors of the team.

