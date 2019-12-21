South Asia's least free country is Bangladesh





Bangladesh has moved up one notch on the Human Freedom Index but still remained near the bottom of the ranking, which covers 162 economies of the world. According to the Human Freedom Index-2019 released on Wednesday, the country scored 5.77 out of 10, which is 0.08 point higher than it posted on the previous index.





Three think tanks - USA-based Cato Institute, Canadian Fraser Institute and Swiss Liberales Institut - co-published this year's index using data from 2008 to 2017. Bangladesh ranked 138th among the 162 economies but remained the second least free country in S Asia after Pakistan.





On a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 represents most freedom, the average human freedom rating for all countries was 6.89. The index presents a broad measure of human freedom, understood as the absence of coercive constraint.







This year's index has used 76 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in the areas including rule of law, security and safety, movement, religion, association, assembly, expression and information. India with a score of 6.64 ranked 94th, top in South Asia, followed by Bhutan (105th with a score of 6.53), Nepal (107th with a score of 6.51) and Sri Lanka (110th with a score of 6.41).





Pakistan, which is at the bottom of the index in South Asia, ranked 140th with a score of 5.59. The score was highest for North America (Canada and the United States), Western Europe, and East Asia; it was lowest for South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



Bangladesh scored 6.18 in terms of economic freedom, lower than 6.3 score on the previous index; it also got 5.37 in personal freedom, a slightly higher than its score on previous index.



Economic freedom allows people to prosper in a country without intervention from the government or economic authority.



Under personal freedom, Bangladesh scored lowest in "rule of law" with a 3.1 score out of 10. This was greatly affected by a 1.5 score in procedural justice, followed by 3.4 in criminal justice and 3.7 in civil justice.



The country also posted a 7.0 score out of 10 in security and safety as well as in association, assembly, and civil society, expression and information.



A higher level of women's freedom has contributed to a full score - 10 out of 10 - in terms of movement. On the previous index, the score was 5.0.



Bangladesh scored poorly in political pressure and control media, procedural justice, laws and regulations that influence media.



Bangladesh got zero for divorce and legal gender as women in the country do not have the same rights over divorce as men have, the report says.



The study finds that over the past decade, freedom has declined around the world. Among countries included in this year's and previous year's reports, the level of freedom decreased slightly (?0.01) compared with 2016, with 70 countries increasing their ratings and 88 decreasing.



New Zealand, Switzerland and Hong Kong have retained their top positions in the human freedom ranking for the second consecutive year.



Syria is at the bottom economy, followed by Venezuela, Yemen, Sudan and Iraq. Japan is the freest country in Asia, which ranked 25th globally, followed by South Korea 27th, Singapore 30th.



Out of 10 regions, the highest levels of freedom are in North America - Canada and the United States - Western Europe, and East Asia. The lowest levels are in the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia.







