Cold wave to remain for two more days

The season's first sweeping mild cold wave sharply deteriorated the weather disrupting civic life across the country. -Zahidul Islam/AA

A cold wave that has gripped the north-western part of the country is set to linger for two more days, according to the Bang-ladesh Meteorological Department. The northern wind has caused temperatures to drop in the middle of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.







The country's lowest temperature on Friday was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while the mercury dropped to 13.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, according to the Met Office. The temperature increased a little on Friday but the cold wave will persist for another two days, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com. days, he said. The cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga since Wednesday and is likely to spread further, the Met Office said.





A cold wave is said to occur when temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius -- a regular phenomenon during winter, the Met Office said. There will be another medium cold wave at the end of December, said meteorologists.

