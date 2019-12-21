Sir Fazle Hasan Abed no more

BRAC Founder and Chair Emeritus Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has passed away at the age of 83, his family said. "He breathed his last around 8:25pm on Friday at Apollo Hospitals in Dhaka," his close aide and relative Manzoor Hasan, OBE, Executive Director of Centre for Peace and Justice at Brac University, told The Asian Age.





He left behind his wife, a daughter, three grandchildren, a host of relatives and numerous well-wishers to mourn his death.





Sir Abed was admitted to the hospital on November 28 with various health complications. He founded BRAC, which was initially named Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee, now one of the largest non-governmental organizations in the world, in 1972, just after the independence of Bangladesh to build the country economically. Apart from knighthood from the British Queen, Sir Abed was honored with numerous national and international awards and honorary degrees for his contributions to the social development.





They include World Food Prize, Yidan Prize, Leo Tolstoy International Gold Medal, Henry R. Kravis Prize, LEGO Prize, Laudato Si' Award, Thomas Francis, Jr Medal in Global Public Health, Spanish Order of Civil Merit, WISE Prize for Education, and Open Society Prize.







The honorary degrees he received include those from Princeton University, the University of Oxford, Columbia University and Yale University. Sir Abed announced his retirement as chairperson of BRAC Bangladesh and BRAC International in August this year, since when he was working as the chair emeritus.





BRAC sources said his body will be kept at Dhaka Army Stadium from 10am to 12pm on Sunday to facilitate paying tributes by people. The funeral prayer for Sir Abed will be held at Dhaka Army Stadium at 12.30pm before he will be laid to rest at Banani graveyard in the capital.







--Tasrifa Trisha, AA



