Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services resume after 5 hrs





Ferry services on the key Daulatdia-Paturia route resumed on early Saturday after five hours of disruption due to dense fog.





Abu Abdullah, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation at Daulatdia terminal, said they kept ferry services suspended from 3:30am to 9am due to poor visibility.





A number of ferries remained stranded on both sides of the river, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.





Ferry services are often disrupted in winter due to dense fog and poor navigability.

Leave Your Comments