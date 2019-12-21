4 missing after trawler sinks in Padma River





Four workers have been missing after a stone-laden trawler sank in Padma River near Antar crossing in Sadar upazila on Friday afternoon.





The victims were identified as Nuruzzaman, 40, Farukh, 40, Abdul 43, and Alamin Sheikh, 45, of Sirajganj district.





Shawkat Ali Joardar, deputy director of Rajbari Fire Service, said the Goda Bazar-bound trawler from Pabna’s Kazirhat carrying 10 workers sank due to strong current.





Six of the workers managed to swim to the shore.





Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and conducted the rescue operation.

