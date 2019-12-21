Fog disrupts flight operation at Chattogram airport





Flight operations at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport remained suspended for about five hours due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.





The suspension disrupted flight schedules.





Wing Commander Sarwar-e-Zaman, manager of Shah Amanat International Airport, said take-off and landing was suspended around 6am due to low visibility.





Flight operations returned to normal after the fog started clearing around 11am.





Sources at the airport said dense fog has been disrupting flight operations for the last few days.

