Cold wave likely to linger another day





A cold wave sweeping over the country is likely to linger at least another day.





“The situation will start improving from Sunday,” Kawser Parvin, deputy director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told UNB.





Saturday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.01 degrees Celsius in Faridpur while Dhaka shivered at 12.2C, she added.





On Thursday, 7.9C was recorded in Chuadanga, the lowest in the country this season so far.





In a regular bulletin, the Met Office said moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight to morning. Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged.





Meanwhile, poor visibility caused by dense fog disrupted flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport for more than five hours.





Ferry services on the key Daulatdia-Paturia route were disrupted for several hours.

