Fiery Fletcher hits maiden ton of Bangabandhu BPL





Sylhet Thunder’s West Indian batting-star Andre Fletcher recorded the first century of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against Khulna Tigers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.





Riding on the century of Fletcher and 90 of his compatriot Johnson Charles, Thunder posted a big total of 232 for five in 20 overs, which is now the second-highest total of this season of BPL.





Khulna won the toss in the game and sent the Thunder bat first. They lost Abdul Mazid in the first over of the game. But in the second wicket partnership, Fletcher and Charles put up 115-run stand.





Fletcher remained unbeaten hitting 103 off 57 deliveries with 10 fours and five sixes while Charles hit 90 off 38 with 11 fours and five sixes. Their fiery batting-display helped Thunder to post their highest team total of this season.





Robbie Frylinck bagged two wickets conceding 37 runs in four overs while Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam and Robiul Haque took one wicket each.





