Diner Sheshe





"Growing up, my parents taught me that girls can do anything. They wanted me to be independent, especially my father. I went from wanting to be a Vet, to having to give it up because of my allergies, to being steered into hotel management by my mother. I decided then that I wanted to be a chef.







So I worked as a trainee for a whole year. I wanted to be a Chinese Cuisine chef, but back then the chef wasn't too happy with a woman working in a professional kitchen. I was pushed around the central kitchen and got nowhere near the Asian.





That's when I decided to quit and take up a job at a stand alone Chinese restaurant. Turns out even the chef there didn't want a woman chef in the kitchen, so again the kitchen was off limits for me.







Still, I was determined not to give up and hung around. So when the manager asked me if I wanted to be in charge of the bar, I said to him, 'Sure, why not? But I've never really done this before.' To which he replied, 'That's a problem you need to handle.' So after, I dug out this bartending bible my mum and aunt had gifted me and fell in love with all the concoctions! Soon after, I took a break to study again, had a baby and started a family.







But during that time I realised that, in India, there was simply no option out there to learn more about bartending. I saw that as an opportunity -- I began writing a Sunday column for MidDay, I conducted 3 day seminars, and eventually decided to start my own bartending school; the first of its kind in India. But I lacked the resources.







Most of them didn't even go on to become bartenders -- they moved outside the country or shifted their careers to something that their families thought was 'acceptable'. They don't want them to 'spoil' the family name. But what they don't understand is that they should be proud, not afraid. And trust me, women make for better bartenders than men!"

Humans of Bombay, Fb









Leave Your Comments