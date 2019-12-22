Daytime temperature may fall slightly

The normal life of the low-income people has been affected by acute cold. The low-income people of the country basking here and there making fire with straw. The photo is taken from Mohammadpur Dam area in the capital on Saturday. -AA





A weather forecast bulletin has said the daytime temperature in Dhaka and the nearby areas might fall slightly. The forecast will be valid for the next six hours starting from 1pm, according to a notice issued by the Bangladesh Meteor-ological Department on Saturday morning.





As per the bulletin, the minimum temperature of Saturday will be 12.2°C, and the temperature at noon 15°C. Weather in the city may remain dry, while the sky will stay cloudy due to dense fog.







A mild cold wave is sweeping over Bangladesh, disrupting normal life and causing suffering to people mostly in the north-western districts. Dhaka also continued to feel the chills, with the Met Office recording the capital's temperature at 14.8° Celsius at 6pm on Friday.

