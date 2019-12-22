Fazle Hasan Abed to be buried today





Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of non-government development organization BRAC, will be laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in Dhaka today.





Before buried, his body will be placed on the Army Stadium for two hours from 10.30am to 12.30pm to let the people to pay their last tribute and respects, said a press release.







His Namaz-e-Janaza will also be held at the Army Stadium at 12.30pm before his burial. He breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in the city around 8:30pm on Friday battling a brain tumor at the age of 83, leaving his wife a daughter and a son.

