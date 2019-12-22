Matsyajibi League now AL associate body

Bangladesh Awami Matsyajibi League has attained the status of an associate organization of the Bangladesh Awami League.







In this regard, the amendment proposal of 25 number section of the party's constitution has been passed in the council session of the 21st national council of Awami League at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium on Saturday.





Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the council session. Matsyajibi League did not have any direct link with AL. But the organization held its council and formed committee on November 29 getting approval from the AL.







On the other hand, the number of advisory council members of the party has been increased to 51 from 41. Awami Ainjibi Parishad has been renamed as Bangaba-ndhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad. The post of assistant secretary of central sub-committee of AL has been dissolved and a new post named central sub-committee member has been created. Each sub-committee will have five members.







The amendments in necessary sections of the party's constitution and declaration have been passed in voice-vote of councilors in the council session. The 21st national council began on Friday at the historic Suhra-wardy Udyan. Around 7,500 councilors from across the country joined the two-day council.









