President attends KU convocation today

President M Abdul Hamid will attend the sixth convocation of Khulna University (KU) today afternoon. The President is expected to join the convocation of Khulna University at 2:30 pm today, his Press Secretary M Journal Abedin said, reports BSS.





Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the event at the central playground on KU campus. Noted social scientist and academician Professor Dr Anupam Sen will deliver his speech as the convocation speaker on the occasion, where a total of 7,008 graduates and post-graduates will be conferred degrees.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, local lawmakers, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Fayekuzzaman will also take part in the discussion.





National leaders, secretaries concerned to the President, vice-chancellors of different University and senior civil and military officials, among others, are expected to attend the convocation. KU VC Fayekuzzaman said a total of 23 gold medals will be distributed among students for their outstanding academic performance and contributions. Eight researchers will be conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees and 5 researchers will be given Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees, he added.







A festive mood, amid tight security measures, is prevailing on the campus and its adjacent areas centering the convocation. In the meantime, teachers and students of KU and the affiliated colleges have already collected their invitation cards and academic costumes.









