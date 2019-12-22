Winter Pitha Mela held

Visitors and Pitha-lovers enjoying various types of Pitha at a day-long winter cake festival at a city restaurant on Friday. -Collected

A day-long winter cake festival titled 'Shohorbati's Winter Pitha Mela' was held in a joyous atmosphere at a city restaurant on Friday. Zahira's Nimontron, on behalf of Shohorbati, arranged their 3nd Winter Pitha Mela (fair) at Jomffa Restaurant.







The festival started in 2017 and this is the third edition of the annual winter festival. United News of Bangladesh (UNB), first fully digitalized wire service in South Asia, has been the media partner of the fair for the second consecutive year.





A number of visitors and pitha-lovers enjoyed various types of pitha at the fair. The program also included cultural show where 'Dohari' and 'Kure Ghor' bands enthralled the audience with their performance. Drawing and painting segments were also arranged for children.





"Pitha is one of the traditions for Bengali culture in winter. But the culture is fading away day by day due to our busy life. We want to celebrate this unique cake festival to keep the appeal of pitha culture", said Mithu Mohammad, one of the organizers, reports UNB.





Tasnova, a visitor in the fair said, "The arrangement was really great to enjoy different types of pitha under one roof in the city." Many parents with their children came to the fair and enjoyed variety of pithas. It was a good experience to enjoy such festival in the capital, said Ayesha, a mother who came to the fair with her two children.





Ten stalls including six for pitha and the rest for crafts , ornaments and clothes took part in the fair. The fair started at 2pm and ended 8 pm.

