Akbar Ali for recognizing people with disabilities

Dr Akbar Ali Khan

Noted economist and former caretaker government adviser Dr Akbar Ali Khan on Saturday said people with disabilities should be recognized so that they get proper dignity in the society.





"Now, many students with disabilities are getting chance at public universities competing with other meritorious students. It's a big challenge for them. Even, they have to fight in job market. Now, they should be recognized," he said while addressing a function marking the distribution of scholarship among students with disabilities.







Dhaka University-'69th Batch organized the event at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the DU campus, reports UNB. Dr Akbar Ali said students with disabilities face many barriers. "If these can be addressed, they'll perform better in government and private job sectors."







Mentioning that a student with disabilities stood first in the Indian public service examination, he said such students can do better here in merit-based tests if they get scopes. The noted economist also thanked the DU alumni for providing scholarship to the students.





Abu Noor Muhammad Bahaul Haque, president of the association and a former MP, said they have been distributing scholarship among students with disabilities of the university for the last 13 years. "We're financially supporting them only out of our social responsibility so that they can continue their study."





He said they awarded 27 students at the event and each student got Tk 25,000 in cash. "We want to continue our support in future as well," he said.







Dhaka University-'69th Batch General Secretary Lutfar Rahman, Vice-president Suraiya Ahmed, Treasurer Ferdous Ara Doly, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ahmed Jamil Ibrahim, its former President and former Secretary Iqbal Uddin Ahmed, former General Secretary Major (Retd) Abdus Sattar Khan were, among others, present at the event.









