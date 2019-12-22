Shraddha in a black and white checkered dress





After the massive success of 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore', Shraddha Kapoor is currently out and about promoting her next movie Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.







The actress made sure all eyes were on her at the trailer launch event as she made a bold fashion statement. Shraddha donned a stunning checkered mini dress and styled the look with a pair of strappy heels with her hair flowing open, adding to her look. Shraddha then glammed up for the look with a classic winged eyeliner and a bright red lip





