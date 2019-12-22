Can't imitate Govinda, says David Dhawan





Although the everlasting director David Dhawan has made 44 films thus far, none have made him as nervous as his underproduction film 'Coolie No. 1', which is a remake of David's own 1995 hit featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.







Now David's son Varun and Sara Ali Khan are featured in the two roles. Comparing the four actors to each other is an exercise in futility for David. "Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen.







No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors." The director finds comparisons to be unfair. "I agree that I am remaking my own film, so there will be comparisons.







But what I'm saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It's like comparing a Bentley with a Porsche. They are not comparable," he asserts. There was some talk of Govinda and Karisma making a guest appearance in the new 'Coolie No. 1', but that didn't happen.







