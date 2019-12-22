Zellweger decides to take a break from Hollywood





Actress Renee Zellweger said she took a six-year break from acting because she was exhausted and wanted to explore other things. The Oscar-winning actress decided to take a break from Hollywood in 2010. In an interview the Bridget Jones's Diary star opened up about her decision.







"The schedule had caught up to me and I wasn't taking care of myself. I was really exhausted and making choices that weren't necessarily healthy. I needed to step away from all the things that I felt," Zellweger said.







