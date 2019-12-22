



Popular singers Pintu Ghosh and Sanzida Mahmood Nandita have united together again for a playback after a hiatus of two years for the upcoming film 'Biswa Sundori', directed by Chayanika Chowdhury. The singer duo has lent their vocals to a song titled 'Ki Tolpaar', tuned and composed by Pintu Ghosh himself. The lyric of the song is written by Kabir Bokul.





Pintu informed said that the shooting of the song in the film has been already completed. He said, "'Ki Tolpaar' is a sad melody song. Based on the story of the film, both the song and music arrangement were produced accordingly. Nandita lent her vocal to the song with me. She is a good singer. Now let's see how the audiences accept the song after the film's release."





Praised for their earlier playback song titled 'Nona Jol', used in the film 'Haldaa' (2017), directed by Tauquir Ahmed, Nandita is optimistic about her new collaboration with Pintu Ghosh.





She said, "Every singer wishes that the latest song they have rendered vocal to surpass the popularity of their earlier song. I have the same expectation for the song 'Ki Tolpaar'."







"Like 'Nona Jol', musician Pintu Da (Pintu Ghosh) has also done the music arrangement of the song along with rendering the song. He worked on this song with lots of care. That's why, like Pintu Da, I am hopeful about the song," Nandita added further.



Leave Your Comments