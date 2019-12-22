Orsha's performance gets appreciation





Actress Nazia Haque Orsha already proved herself as a versatile actress among the viewers and directors. For this reason, directors show their keen interest to take Orsha in challenging and exceptional roles. Few years ago, she came into limelight to play the role of Deepaboli in Golam Sohrab Dodul-directed mega serial 'Satkahon', which was telecasted on Desh TV.







Later directors became interested to take her in their works. Among the actresses of present generation, Orsha has already proved her acting skill. Recently in a YouTube channel, noted singer of the Subcontinent Runa Laila-composed Asha Bhosle's song titled 'Choley Jawa Dhewgulo Aar Firey Asheni' was released. Kabir Bokul wrote lyrics of the song while Raja Kaasheff arranged its music. Orsha performed as a model in the song.







According to Orsha, when she got offer to perform as model in the song she agreed without any second time thought. Before shooting, Orsha discussed with Shahrear Polock about how to perform. Shooting of the video was done in a day. After releasing the video song, Orsha is getting huge appreciation from all.







Especially Orsha's acting style, presentation regarding the song and her appearance attracted the viewers. While sharing her feelings to get appreciation and response from all Orsha said, "In fact, it is a great luck for me to get the opportunity to perform as model in Ashaji's song and Runa Apa's composition.







Though it was my first work with Polock but full unit was very much co-operative. I had tried my level best to portray my role from my point of view. I do not keep any expectation in case of any work. But I got huge appreciation after releasing the song. While I talked with Runa Madam she informed me she also got positive feedback from Mumbai for my performance which really inspired me."











Leave Your Comments