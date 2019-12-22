



Commemorating the eventful journey of 40 years, Miles, one of the legendary and most popular bands in the country, is organizing a special concert on December 24, reports UNB. This special event, titled 'Miles 40 years celebration concert' will take place at the International Convention City (ICCB)'s hall-3 ('Rajdarshan' hall), in the capital.





Alongside Miles, five other mainstream bands- 'Feedback', 'Souls', 'Warfaze', 'Dalchhut' and 'Vikings' - will also perform in this event, while Miles will perform as the show-stopping crescendo. The details of the upcoming concert were revealed through a press meet at the SA Mahmud Seminar Hall of The Daily Star Centre in the capital on Thursday.





The current members of Miles- Shafin Ahmed, Hamin Ahmed, Manam Ahmed, Iqbal Asif Jewel and Syed Ziaur Rahman Turjo were present at the press meet. Also present were the organizing partner Windmill Advertising Limited's Managing Director Sabbir Rahman Tanim and other officials from Jaago Foundation, BongoBD and other categorized partners of the event.





Shafin Ahmed, Vocalist and bass guitarist of Miles, said, "Altogether we will present 30 songs of Miles and as we started with English songs besides our popular Bengali tracks, there will be unplugged songs for our fans."





Lead guitarist and the other vocalist of the band, Hamin Ahmed said "From the starting of Miles, the band had some pioneering contributors throughout this four decades- thus, we will celebrate Happy Akhand (keyboards: 1979-1985), Milton Akbar (drums: 1987-1992) and Robin (keyboards: 1986-1987) from our past band-mates in this event." The celebration is going to feature several activities dedicated to their fans, one of which includes a lifetime opportunity for three fans to sing along with the band in the stage on the concert.





From the organizers, Windmill's Sabbir Rahman said "Miles created and presented so many beautiful creations for us throughout this four decade- now we want to pave the tribute they rightfully deserve, thus calling it a celebration than a concert." Heading this special concert, the band has already performed in 28 concerts, arranged in America, Australia and Canada. Their last stoppage was Dhaka as the band wanted to share the jovial festivity with the fans in Bangladesh.





Several campaigns have already been launched for this celebration concert. Partnering with Jaago Foundation, Miles is auctioning Lead Guitarist Hamin Ahmed's lead guitar- in addition to that, special tokens worth taka 100 will be available at the venue as donation coupons, and altogether the amount will be handed over to Jaago Foundation for 35,000 unprivileged children.





Also, the band has been touring in several university campuses, including Dhaka University, East West University and University of Liberal Arts.





The tickets are now available online through Shohoz.com, the event's ticketing partner. The offline tickets can be collected from all outlets of Tasty Tibets. Special Zone ticket price is Tk 2,500 and Fan Zone's ticket price is Tk 1,000.









