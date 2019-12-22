Bangladesh Police roar back in Fed Cup





After having a humiliating 4-0 goals defeat against Dhaka Abahani Limited in the opener, newcomers Bangladesh Police Football Club roared back in fashion outclassing Arambagh Krira Sangha by 3-1 goals in their 2nd and last Group A match of the ongoing 31st TVS Federation Cup Football Tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday.





American forward Rivera Sidney Adam netted twice and local forward Md Shadin scored one goal for Bangladesh Police FC while unluckily conceded a own goal by their Kyrgyz defender Aider Mambetaliev. Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Champions Bangladesh Police FC made no mistake this time and started to play attacking football against the shaky Arambagh KS from beginning of the match.







Police FC bagged its fruits in the 32nd minute while their American forward Sidney opened account with a tap-in utilizing a header from Montenegrin forward Luka Rotkovic, off a corner taken by midfielder Naimur Rahman Shahed (1-0). The BCL Champions continued their domination putting pressure on the defense of casino scandal-hit club Arambagh KS.







In the 82nd minute, Sidney sealed the fate for Police FC netting his second goal with a right-footed drive from inside the danger zone, off a long pass from midfield by defender Isa Faysal (2-0). Arambagh reduced the margin in the 89th minute while right-footed grounder from inside the box by substitute forward Jakir Hossain Ziku kissed the Police FC net hitting their Kyrgyz defender Aider (2-1).







But just after two minutes, forward Shadin extended the margin 3-1 by a powerful grounder from inside the box utilizing a cross from right side of the box by Sidney in the stoppage time (90+1 minute). On Sunday, the giant killer Rahmatganj MFS will play against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their second and last Group C match at 3:30 pm while Brother Union Ltd to face Chattogram Abahani Ltd in their second and last Group B match at 6:15 pm.





