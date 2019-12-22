Arteta insists he is ready and calls for new energy

Arsenal new manager Mikel Arteta posing with Arsenal jersey. -BBC





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he must change the "energy" at a club he feels have lost their way since he left after retiring as a player in 2016.





Arteta, 37, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked in November. He has served as an assistant coach at Manchester City but has never managed. "I have so much respect for this club, if I didn't feel I am ready and prepared for this I wouldn't be sitting in this chair," Arteta told reporters.





"It was always a dream for me. The day I made a decision to leave this football club I said to the people that I am going outside, I am going to learn, get prepared and hopefully one day I can come back here when I feel I am ready. "I have been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come. I know the expectations, level and stature of this club and what it deserves. I am ready for that challenge.







"They were so convinced they wanted me that I said I have to take the challenge." Arteta served as club captain and won the FA Cup twice in a five-year playing career with the Gunners. The Spaniard takes charge from Sunday, leaving Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge for the trip to Everton - another of Arteta's former clubs - on Saturday (12:30 GMT kick-off). Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League following a home defeat to Manchester City last Sunday, when Arteta was in the dugout for the visitors.







"The first thing is to change the energy," said Arteta. "Last week I was here and felt a bit down. I have to get all the staff and everyone with the same mindset. "We have to build the right culture. It's my job to convince everybody that this is how we are going to live.







"Now we need immediate impact, to win games, raise the level of confidence and we need the fans. We need to engage them, transmit with our behaviours what we want to give to this club. We need to plug these two things together as it's so powerful."





---BBC











Leave Your Comments