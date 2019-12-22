V-Day Basketball competition held

Deshi Rukije Basketball Club players pose with trophy in the day-long victory day basketball competition at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the capital on Saturday. -BWSA

The day-long victory day basketball competition took place at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the capital on Saturday.





Bangladesh Basketball Federation general secretary AK Sarkar gave away prizes among the winners as chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. South Bridge clinched the junior group title by grabbing eight points while Green Herald became runner-up after taking six points. Suha Ariba of South Bridge was adjudged the player of the tournament.







Meanwhile, Deshi Rukije Basketball Club emerged champion of senior group after sealing four points from two matches while Warriors Basketball Club became runner-up after taking two points. Aysha Siddique was named the player of the tournament from senior category.







A total of 95 participants from four schools of senior and junior groups (Sunnydale, South Bridge, Green Herald and Summer Field), two clubs (Warriors Basketball Club and Deshi Rukije Basketball Club) and Bangladesh Women's Sports Association (BWSA) team competed in the meet, organised by BWSA. Earlier, BWSA president Mahbub Ara Begum Gini MP inaugurated the competition as the chief guest at 10 am.



