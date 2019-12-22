Fletcher guides Sylhet to break losing streak in BBPL

Sylhet Thunder players celebrate after taking a wicket against Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in Chattogram on Saturday. -Collected





A stellar performance with bat by Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles helped Sylhet Thunder to a comprehensive 80-run victory over favourite Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.





Windies pacer Krishmar Santokie wreaked havoc with ball, after Fletcher and Charles starred with the bat, to clinch their first victory of the tournament after suffering successive defeats. The victory broke a run of four straight defeats for Sylhet, while Khulna who were almost unstoppable of the race, saw their first loss of the tournament. While Sylhet finally converted a strong performance into a win, Khulna were unable to put up fight against Sylhet.







Santoki picked up three wickets as Khulna, chasing a target of a record 232, were dismissed for 152 in 18.3 overs. Khulna suffered a middle-order meltdown on their way to a 80-run defeat against Sylhet. After asked to bat first, the Thunder were reduced to 11 for one but Caribbean pugnacious Fletcher (103) and his fellow citizen Charles (90) helped them rally to finish on 232 for five in 20 overs, the second-highest total of this BPL.





Fletcher decorated the first century of the ongoing tournament by 11 fours and five sixes. The two Caribbean T20 stars shared a 150-run stand for the second wicket. Charles who missed century also hit 11 fours and five massive sixes as Khulna bowlers had no answers against the big hitters.







Khulna pacer Robbie Frylinck bagged two wickets but was expensive. Khulna's Rilee Rossouw scored 32-ball 52 but his dismissal sparked a flurry of wickets as Khulna slid from 80-2 to 128-6. Frylinck 20-ball 44 delayed the inevitable for a while and entertained the local crowds. Left arm spinner Monir Hossain drew first blood for Sylhet when he dismissed inform opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first ball of Khulna's innings.





With opener Saif Hasan not at his best at the other end, Rossouw tried to lift the scoring rate but once he too fall, being dismissed for 50 trying to hit Naveen-ul-Haq out of the park. His innings was laced by four sixes and as many fours.







After Rossouw's departure, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamsur and Mehedy Hasan Miraz fell quickly as Khulna were in deep trouble. The collapse continued despite Frylinck's resistance on the other end. Apart from Santokie's three wickets, Monir Hossain and Ebadat Hossain bagged two wickets each. Andre Fletcher was adjudged the player of the match for his blistering knock. Cumilla Warriors will face against Dhaka Platoon today in the first match of the day while Khulna Tigers will meet with Rajshahi Royals in a high-voltage match under the lights.







---Adnan Hadi, AA











