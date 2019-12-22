Toggi Services to bring changes in tech sector

Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan





Toggi Services, a tech venture of Bashundhara Group, has planned to appoint district representatives with an aim of increasing computer penetration across the country.





The announcement came from a gala event tiled 'Change the Game' at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday. Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan was present at the event as the chief guest while Bashundhara Group Deputy Managing Director Mustafizur Rahman attended as the guest of honor.





Speaking on the occasion, Safwan Sobhan said the 'Change the Game' will bring pragmatic changes in the country's technology sector. "We believe that everyone in this country should have an open access to the latest technologies that can change their lives," he added.





Mentioning the Toggi Services as a contributor for bringing pragmatic changes in computer industries to face future challenges, the Bashundhara Group vice-chairman said, "Challenges will come in multifold ways, where inclusiveness and value-addition will be the key determining factors."





"End-level users will also demand more and more value additions from the marketplaces and the business will have to be realistically inclusive to their lives. Eventually, only this attitude will ensure the sustainable growth, in the supply chain," he added.





Toggi Services chief operating officer Abu Taiyab outlined the upcoming game-changing initiatives to contribute to digital transformation of the country. "Toggi Services believe in long-term relationship with all partners as part of sustainable business following the objective of Bashundhara Group," Abu Taiyab said.





He also announced plans to launch 'Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Scholarship' in 2020 for the children of the family members of top sellers.Taiyab also mentioned that Toggi stands for transforming organizational growth with Game-changing Innovations.





