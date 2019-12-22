BB governor for collective efforts to achieve SDGs

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir addressing the closing session of an SDG related two-daylong workshop at Senate Building of Rajshahi University (RU) as chief guest.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir said concerted efforts of all the academics, scientists and researchers concerned is very crucial to supplement the government relentless efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the time-frame.





"Reaching the messages of SDGs to grassroots people can be a vital means of achieving those successfully by 2030," he said while addressing the closing session of an SDG related two-daylong workshop at Senate Building of Rajshahi University (RU) here yesterday afternoon as chief guest. RU's statistics department hosted its seventh international conference on 'Data Science and SDGs: Challenges, Opportunities and Realities'.





The two-day conference was included two keynote presentations, five plenary sessions, meeting with invited guest and presenting 18 contributory papers. Statistical inference, inference in stochastic processes, statistical computing, biostatistics, reliability, survival analysis and industrial statistics were the major focus areas of the conference.





Besides, a poster session was held in the conference with setting up 28 stalls showcasing its messages. Chaired by RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Abdus Sobhan, the function was addressed by former BB Deputy Governor Dr Sohrab Uddin, RU Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Zakaria as special guests.





Convener of the conference Prof Sayedur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Governor Fazle Kabir said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals and all the academics, researchers, district and upazila level government officials and public representatives should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to supplement the government efforts.





He also said SDGs are of essence to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind". Mentioning that preparing of proper database is required to attain SDGs, he said government, policy makers and officials can take proper plans and implementation strategies to achieve SDGs within stipulated time as accurate and reliable database are made.





The governor hoped that the outcomes of the conference will help the government towards achieving all the 17 SDGs and 169 targets in a coherent manner, he added.



Leave Your Comments